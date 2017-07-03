BREAKING: 13 Kiambu MCAs DUMP Uhuru’s Jubilee for NASA, Received By Raila

NASA leader Raila Odinga on Monday received 13 Kiambu sitting and also aspirant MCAs who defected from Uhuru’ Jubilee party.

The defection of the 13 MCAs who are ‘ground’ soldiers is a shocker to Jubilee party given the fact that Kiambu is the home county of President Uhuru. Their move is not surprising since Jubilee regime has failed to deliver to the entire country.

Despite its closeness to the city with a few rich citizens, majority of the residents are poor (refer to Jigger menace, alcohol addiction, squatter problems, insecurity- high crime rates among other vices that Uhuru has failed to address as president and also resident of the county.

The NASA presidential flag bearer received the group ahead of the coalition’s campaigns in the county on Tuesday.

Raila will lead his brigade in the hunt for votes in the region which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

The ODM leader and Uhuru are facing off in the election which has attracted six other candidates.

“Wakati wa mabadiliko ni sasa (It is time for change). NASA will campaign in Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri since we represent the face of Kenya,” Raila said when he received the defectors in Nairobi.

The Opposition chief further said NASA is a movement for all Kenyans.

“Our message to Kiambu residents will be ‘NASA is the solution to your problems and Jubilee is the problem to the solution’,” Raila said.

He has been making forays in perceived Jubilee strongholds, a deviation from his earlier style of concentrating on his support bases.