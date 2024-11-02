POCO Makes a Grand Return to Kenya: Unveiling the Bold POCO C75 and Powerful POCO M6 Pro



POCO is back with a bang, delivering on its promise of innovation, performance, and unbeatable value! Renowned for its game-changing smartphones, POCO is officially relaunching in Kenya with the introduction of two exceptional models: the feature-rich POCO C75 and the powerhouse POCO M6 Pro. These devices are designed to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience, combining cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and POCO’s unbeatable affordability. Get ready to experience unparalleled performance, immersive displays, and superior camera capabilities with POCO’s latest innovations.

POCO M6 Pro: Unleashing a New Level of Performance and Immersion

The POCO M6 Pro is set to elevate your smartphone experience with its first-in-series innovations and powerful hardware:

Display: Equipped with a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED display, the POCO M6 Pro delivers a mesmerizing, edge-to-edge viewing experience. Whether you’re binge-watching or gaming, enjoy a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, which ensures smooth, lag-free visuals, and 2160Hz touch sampling rate for ultra-responsive gameplay.

Performance: The POCO M6 Pro is powered by the Helio G99-Ultra chipset, built on an advanced 6nm TSMC process. Combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this phone handles multitasking, gaming, and video playback effortlessly.

Camera: Featuring a 64MP triple camera setup with first-in-series OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), this device captures photos and videos with incredible stability and clarity. Whether you’re filming or taking snapshots, the dual OIS + EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) system ensures you get professional-grade results every time. Get creative with the Film Camera mode, featuring 12 film filters and 8 film frames for that nostalgic, cinematic touch.

Battery and Charging: Packed with a 5000mAh battery and 67W turbo charging, the POCO M6 Pro powers up to 100% in just 44 minutes, ensuring you’re always connected and ready for action. Security & Extras: The M6 Pro features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure access and maintains the POCO standard of durability with its slim yet rugged design.

With its flagship-level specs, the POCO M6 Pro is the ultimate choice for users who demand more from their smartphones.

POCO C75: Designed for Seamless Everyday Entertainment

The POCO C75 brings together sleek design, long-lasting battery life, and immersive entertainment in a value-packed device.

Display: Featuring a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the POCO C75 delivers vibrant visuals for a smooth entertainment experience, whether you’re gaming, browsing, or streaming. TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology ensure eye comfort even during extended use.

Design: Inspired by nature, the POCO C75 comes in Green, Gold, and Black, with a sleek 8.22mm profile and a centrally placed circular camera module. Its back panel mirrors the textures of the natural world, creating a modern yet refined aesthetic that feels great in hand.

Camera: Equipped with a 50MP AI dual camera system, the POCO C75 captures detailed, high-quality images with ease. The 13MP front camera features Night Mode and a soft light ring, allowing users to take flattering selfies in any lighting condition.

Performance: Powered by an octa-core processor and supported by up to 16GB of RAM with memory extension, the POCO C75 ensures smooth, lag-free performance for everyday tasks. Whether you’re multitasking or running heavy applications, the C75 delivers seamless transitions and reliability.

Battery: The 5160mAh battery provides all-day power, and with 18W fast charging, you’ll never be left waiting for a full charge. Whether working or streaming, the C75’s robust battery keeps you connected.

Additional Features: Convenience is key with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast, secure access and a 3.5mm headphone jack with enhanced 150% volume boost for an optimized audio experience.

The POCO C75 is designed for users who demand both style and substance, providing a premium experience at an affordable price.

Availability and Pricing:

POCO C75 is available from 2nd November in Black, Gold, and Green with the following configurations:

· 4GB + 128GB: KES 13799 (Exclusively on Jumia Kenya)

· 6GB + 128GB: KES 15,599 (Exclusively on Jumia Kenya)

· 8GB + 256GB: KES 16,999 (Exclusively on Jumia Kenya)

POCO M6 Pro will be available in November on Pre-Order via Jumia. The colors are Black, Blue, and Purple. Details on pricing and variants will be shared via Poco Kenya page in due course.