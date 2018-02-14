“Stop Using Merus As Voting Robots Yet Reward Kikuyus With Top Jobs” MUTHOMI NJUKI Warns UHURU

TARAKA NITHI Governor Muthomi Njuki has sounded a warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his latest appointments where he predominantly appointed members of his Kikuyu community.

Speaking in Taraka Nithi, the governor threatened a mass walk-out from Jubilee if the President continued to neglect the people of Taraka Nithi when it comes to government employment.

He said that the people of Meru are tired of being used as voting robots but get nothing during the distribution of government jobs.

“Tell the President we are keenly watching. We will not continue as voting robots in Jubilee while the President rewards members of his community. Enough is enough. Very soon we shall be forced to walk out of Jubilee”

