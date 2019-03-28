Rt Hon Raila Odinga’s TBT photo while in Germany University gets Twitter of Fire, ‘Ruto wiro neva be prisident’

On Thursday morning, ODM leader Raila Odinga took to his twitter account to share his greatest TBT, being a Throw Back Thursday.

The AU envoy shared two pictures from them days while studying in Germany; one the former premier is captured stepping out of the train in Magdeburg, East Germany (communist Germany).

On the caption, Raila wrote ” Hanging out and catching a train ride in Magdeburg, Germany.

Hanging out and catching a train ride in Magdeburg, Germany 🇩🇪 #Tbt pic.twitter.com/xyCcrp672p — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 28, 2019

Kenyans on Twitter flocked the internet with some hilarious reactions.

One twitter user wrote, “Baba is so idle nowadays had umeenda archives kutafuta tbt..he shud organise a friendly demo in Nairobi every Monday just to keep him busy.”

Ndio baba….we are proud of u and we always pray for u.Never give up .God bless u — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) March 28, 2019

its good its coming to an end sooner than expected. Raila handlers and his people goofed and played into Rutos hand. Overeacted, abused, made corruption linked to Ruto and end of day threatened Ruto with Impchment ( against handshake spirit)..Uhuru caved and booted the handshake — Peter Bulimo(Omwami) (@PeterMzalendo) March 28, 2019

This man will not stop to amaze me, he always challenge everybody, now see, because museveni took a ride in a train, he has to show him that before he board Kenyan train, he had already boarded Germany train… #museveni_challege — Erica (@_ericndemange) March 28, 2019

The photos come a day after lawyer Miguna Miguna and Economist David Ndii exchanged words with the former hinting that Raila’s certificate does not count as the university he studied in had not been accredited at the time.

Hehehe woooow that’s really TBT, such a good way to go down memory Lane Our beloved Right Honorable PM!! Hongera ✊✌️🤛 — emmeboy (@emmeboy) March 28, 2019

Baba, post the other #TBT the one you stopped that train with just one hand 🖐🏾when the brakes failed, or the other one that you killed a lion with just 2 fingers and ate it, in fact post that one time you demolished the entire Berlin wall with one punch 👊🏾 #LongLiveBaba 💪🏾😄 — Emmanuel Mogeni (@MogeniEmmanuel) March 28, 2019

Enyewe baba umetoka mbali. Hope you always thank God for every single day of your life. — Brian Wango juma (@WangoJuma) March 28, 2019