Rt Hon Raila Odinga’s TBT photo while in Germany University gets Twitter of Fire, ‘Ruto wiro neva be prisident’

On Thursday morning, ODM leader Raila Odinga took to his twitter account to share his greatest TBT, being a Throw Back Thursday.

The AU envoy shared two pictures from them days while studying in Germany; one the former premier is captured stepping out of the train in Magdeburg, East Germany (communist Germany).

On the caption, Raila wrote ” Hanging out and catching a train ride in Magdeburg, Germany.

Kenyans on Twitter flocked the internet with some hilarious reactions.

One twitter user wrote, “Baba is so idle nowadays had umeenda archives kutafuta tbt..he shud organise a friendly demo in Nairobi every Monday just to keep him busy.”

 

 

The photos come a day after lawyer Miguna Miguna and Economist David Ndii exchanged words with the former hinting that Raila’s certificate does not count as the university he studied in had not been accredited at the time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

