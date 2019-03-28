Rao back in the day!Hon Raila’s Germany TBT photo gets Kenyans talking

On Thursday morning, ODM leader Raila Odinga took to his twitter account to share his greatest TBT, being a Throw Back Thursday.

The AU envoy shared his two youthful pictures showing him in a train.

On the caption, Raila wrote ” Hanging out and catching a train ride in Magdeburg, Germany.

Kenyans on Twitter flocked the internet with some hilarious reactions.

One twitter user wrote, “Baba is so idle nowadays had umeenda archives kutafuta tbt..he shud organise a friendly demo in Nairobi every Monday just to keep him busy.”

Ndio baba….we are proud of u and we always pray for u.Never give up .God bless u — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) March 28, 2019

its good its coming to an end sooner than expected. Raila handlers and his people goofed and played into Rutos hand. Overeacted, abused, made corruption linked to Ruto and end of day threatened Ruto with Impchment ( against handshake spirit)..Uhuru caved and booted the handshake — Peter Bulimo(Omwami) (@PeterMzalendo) March 28, 2019

This man will not stop to amaze me, he always challenge everybody, now see, because museveni took a ride in a train, he has to show him that before he board Kenyan train, he had already boarded Germany train… #museveni_challege — Erica (@_ericndemange) March 28, 2019

The photos come a day after lawyer Miguna Miguna and Economist David Ndii exchanged words with the former hinting that Raila’s certificate does not count as the university he studied in had not been accredited at the time.