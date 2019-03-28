Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Rao back in the day!Hon Raila’s Germany TBT photo gets Kenyans talking

Rao back in the day!Hon Raila’s Germany TBT photo gets Kenyans talking

Leave a Comment

On Thursday morning, ODM leader Raila Odinga took to his twitter account to share his greatest TBT, being a Throw Back Thursday.

The AU envoy shared his two youthful pictures showing him in a train.

On the caption, Raila wrote ” Hanging out and catching a train ride in Magdeburg, Germany.

Kenyans on Twitter flocked the internet with some hilarious reactions.

One twitter user wrote, “Baba is so idle nowadays had umeenda archives kutafuta tbt..he shud organise a friendly demo in Nairobi every Monday just to keep him busy.”

 

 

The photos come a day after lawyer Miguna Miguna and Economist David Ndii exchanged words with the former hinting that Raila’s certificate does not count as the university he studied in had not been accredited at the time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies