New suspect arrested in the cold murder of advocate Robert Chesang

Well detectives based in Athi River yesterday arrested 29 year old,Nuno Hassan Jillo in Isiolo Town in connection with the brutal shooting & murder of Robert Chesang an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, at his home in Moke Estate in Lukenya area.

He will be produced in court today.

The deceased was reportedly shot dead at his Lukenya home, Machakos county, in a broad daylight on February 17, 2019.

Chesang was shot when he peeped through the window to ascertain the identity of people who were knocking on his door. On seeing him, the killers opened fire and shot him in the head and chest.

He was alone in the house when the killers struck after forcing gunpoint two guards at gunpoint to show them the advocate’s house. The gunmen escaped without stealing anything. Police at the scene recovered spent cartridges from an AK 47 rifle.

His wife Pauline Omungala Maisy, Nyeri-based magistrate and three police officers are the key suspects arrested over the murder. The three will be expected to take the plea on April 9, 2019.