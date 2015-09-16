DEVOLUTION MIRACLES: Picture of FOOT BRIDGE in Kirinyaga that costed Millions September 16, 2015 15 Comments In the Photo is Kirinyaga Governor opening alleged multi-million bridge One word for bwana Governor>>>
Comments
WILSON ANYANGO says
Governors are right. They are following the footsteps of the national goverment which has swindled a quarter of the budget that stands at kshs. 66 billion. How much money has Anne Waiguru misused from Devolution ministry according to police investigators? kshs. 871 million.
Afuo Chon Owada says
This is far much better. Governors are learning fast, we had toilets worth 8Millions and sacks of dengu worth 2 millions but that was not an issue because it affected a “whistle blower” who is “mtu wetu”
Anonymous says
Ne-gg-re-s Anan Waiguru also comes from Kirinyaga These sub-Kikuyu baboons and bonobos are very silly ,stupid and idiots Apart from Hon: Martha Karua the rest are Kahee mentality .Wachenzi wameru ndiya Kikuyu idion cousins. Nothing good comes from AFAI (AVAi) kangula’.
Anonymous says
These Jinga Jalunyes will never ever learn their rotten rat brain makes them love Kikuyu kitchen .Where will he be going? He should repent and go back to where he belongs Cord Kikuyu ass has become sour.After cleaning it tongue-wise! Pobavu Qubaff!
Anonymous says
u kenyans are funny u cry wen its too late. u knw y we’ve this problems; this thing called procurement this procurement that. if thing was outsourced direct from welders it cud have cost less but because u want to tender even small things like footbridges don’t cry wen ua money is swindled by this hungry voultures.
Anonymous says
Yes OKA kenya, pesa mashinani, we want 45% of the national budget. For this kind of projects. That’s why hospital are in poor state and nurses are on strike. In the mean time more sitting allowance for MCAS. MORE TRIPS FOR MCAS, HELICOPTER RIDES FOR GOVERNOR. and off course for bridge made of gold for wanainchi.
Baba bazenge says
Shame on you
B.Mariera says
FELLOW KENYAN,ARE YOU ALL BLIND TO NOTICE THE SO CALLED DIGITAL BRIDGE?DINT YOU SEE THE GOVERNOR PRESS ABATTON TO HAVE THE BRIDGE OPEN?
HOW WELL THEN CAN THEY ACCOUNT FOR THE BILLIONS WHICH COME ON THERE WAY AS THEY WORK SO HARD TO SERVE THE HARD WORKING KENYANS?
YES…DIGITAL GATES AND DIGTAL WHEELBARROWS FITTED WITH STATE OF THE ART INGINES..YES..THEY ARE ALL FOUND IN KENYA .
ANDREW K says
THAT IS WHY THERE IS A SONG GOING ON THAT SAYS,’CAN’T PAY WON’T PAY”.MONEY IN KENYA IS ACQUIRING VERY LONG LEGS IN CORRUPTION.AND SOON THERE WON’T BE ANY MONEY LEFT TO PAY THEMSELVES (STATE OFFICERS)HUGE SALARIES!!!
Anonymous says
grammar………..”costed” Nini hii
Jm says
That brigde could have costed us billions! But,instead it cost us less just millions! Pple of kirinyaga were employed in building the bridge n hence i created employment for them. The two sides joined by the bridge can now trade properly n hence collection of taxes by my county staff will be easy,so that we can develop other part of the county by build another multi-million brigde! Which will open n connect other two sides together,so as to enable them to trade properly! Thus enabling the county govt to collect evem more and more taxes! To build another….blah!.blah!…blah!..nonsense!..corruption!..confussed ruler’s calling themselves leaders.
Raphael says
u talk lyk pigs,without the bridge,could u fly over the river?
Interested American says
Let’s see… The Kenya shilling is somewhere around 90 to the U.S. dollar (or close enough). That little footbridge could easily be built here for less than $10,000 and many parks have slightly smaller ones with the bridges that size costing $5,000 with donated labor from community organizations.
So that bridge could have been built for $900,000 K Sh or less. Obviously, I don’t have a dog in the fight but it looks like someone has bought a LOT of dog-food FOR the dogs and kept it for themselves. Just saying…
samson says
GOVERNORS,MCA’s are the root of corruption,for us to stem out corruption at the national level,we need to start at the county leverl.this is so dis heartening.
CVS discount says
