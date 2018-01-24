AMAZING: Senator Johnson Sakaja Feeds More Than 900 Families Of Mathare Fire Tragedy

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja yesterday distributed foodstuff worth more than Ksh20million to more than 900 families of Mathare fire victims.

He urged the people of Mathare to work with the current leaders irrespective of their party affiliations.

The Senator was accompanied by Mlango Kubwa MCA Hon Mutheu Musyimi.

“In addition to the support offered today I shall stand by you and help you rebuild your lives. Asante Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi for also standing with your people. I want to ask you to stay in peace wth each other. Don’t be divided because of politics. Disasters know no tribe. When they hit, they affect everyone. They don’t know Jubilee or NASA”

