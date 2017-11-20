Zimbabwe Army Told To Stop Being Sissy And Act Like Real Coup Leaders

By George Ayittey

Coconut coup in Zimbabwe

They can’t even get it right. Where in the world do you stage a coup and then two days later, allow the president you have deposed give a university graduation speech and hand out degrees. Coconut Generals. Babangida will dismiss them as amateurs

Look, a real coup makes a clean break with the rotten past and ushers in a new era or change. This coconut coup that seeks to reinstall Emerson Mnangagwa is a continuation of the same old despicable guard. Those military generals have been part of the same old looting brigade, embezzling $15 billion of Marange diamond revenue

I am angry because this creates a dangerous situation for Zimbabwe. The crafty wily Mugabe will outfox those coconut generals. And if change cannot come through the ballot box or bloodless military coup, then it will come through more VIOLENTLY – bloody military coup by junior officers, assassinations, rebel insurgency or even civil war.

60 years after independence in 1960 we have learned nothing – absolutely nothing. We keep repeating the same stupi like will make Gaddafi Oakley via d mistakes again and again and expect the same stupid results. It is LUNACY.

Mugabe is a disgrace to Africa. If he won’t go peacefully and quietly, then he will go VIOLENTLY and DISGRACEFULLY – like Samuel Doe of Liberia, who bled to death after his ear was cut off. OR Qaddafi of Libya who was shot in between the eyes.