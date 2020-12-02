‘You wasting our time with fake consensus building’- Mudavadi DESTROYS’ DP Ruto on Facebook

By Musalia Mudavadi

Building consensus is key, but time is of the essence. The BBI process has timelines that should be adhered to for the country to have a say and move on. As a leader, taking Kenyans in circles without a clear position amounts to a failure to provide effective leadership. The suggestion to conduct a multiple question referendum is unrealistic. Even in the UK that has high literacy levels, during the referendum on whether to leave the EU or stay (BREXIT) the choice was simply yes or no. Similarly, Kenya’s 2010 constitution was determined in a referendum that was simply a yes or no decision and not multiple questions.

Mr Deputy President kindly reflect.

Comments:

Viscount K’Owuor: Brexit was a simple question, are we leaving on not leaving. Tell your brothers to demarcate non essential issues and have them passed in Parliament. Then one or two radical amendment like that on 70 MPs and the PM position can be taken to a referendum in 2022. Leaders are failing Kenyans badly and it is so unfortunate.

Agathar Mwaniki: Brexit, to pick on your example Mheshimiwa was exactly ONE question!! One! To leave or to stay! In 2010, the question was do adopt the new or keep the old! Surely, the proposal that is BBI, IS tackling diverse UNRELATED issues!!! Anyway, Mheshimiwa, with due respect, see attached and also reflect. 🙏🙏



Edgar Langat: If time is of essence, I don’t see a difference between you and someone asking us to sign and pass the BBI without reading it. Your focus is so much on the positions created and your position rather than Kenyans. We are seriously doomed, I once presumed that you were one of the best leaders in the country



Tsimangi Nangori: It’s important for the looters to have a stand.

They talk of consensus and no clear suggestions of what they want.

What you raised Your Excellency was well considered.

We want this BBI to pass and concentrate on your 2022 Presidential bid.