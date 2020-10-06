You can’t force us to hate Ruto, just let the people decide- Hon Kiruga

By Hon Kiruga Thuku

In the whole World over the surest way for a President or a Deputy President or even a senior Government Official to cancel their visit to any area is the eruption of chaos or intelligence reports indicating there might be the threat of chaos erupting….

That’s the reason why Kieleweke has been trying to manufacture senseless violence towards their own people in Central Kenya in an attempt to prevent the highly popular Deputy President from visiting the region….

Just check, this violence has been following a certain pattern… It normally erupts just before the DP arrives for the functions he has been invited to and normally involves youths hired by Kieleweke leaders who are always the aggressors, but Central Kenya people offer fierce resistance to such nonsense and that’s how you see the fights turning very ugly at times!

When the DP ignores such nonsense and arrives for the invited functions calm and normalcy returns immediately!!!!

The Kieleweke propagandists including some MPs then start spinning all manner of false theories…

(You will see them here in this post just wait….)

Some Kieleweke leaders foolishly believe that they are protecting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy by fighting and barring (the wildly popular in the region) William Ruto from visiting Central Kenya!!!

And that’s where our differences as leaders in Central Kenya emanate… No one will bar another person from visiting any corner of Kenya! The Constitution is so clear on that….

We don’t support President Uhuru Kenyatta out of coercion; we support him because he is our leader , we campaigned for him and we have vowed to support him to his last day in Office. But we don’t need prefects whether MPs, Governors or CSs to do that!

Our support for the President is direct and belongs to him and it’s not forced….

These fellas pretending to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s gatekeepers can go to hell!!!!

Some of us will never support President Uhuru Kenyatta through these kieleweke warmongers, we shall continue supporting him the way we want and directly!

It must also be said in broad daylight, if for example I invite DP William Ruto to a development visit to Chinga Ward, if you don’t like it just keep off! I know the law and I know my freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution…

If DP Ruto is invited anywhere in Central Kenya and you don’t like it, keep off!!!!

(Stop lying to yourself you will come and be the MC, as who????)

History has taught us no one can ever force the people of Central Kenya into political choices they don’t want!

Kieleweke should support the people they want and leave those of us who want to continue supporting both Uhuru and Ruto!!!!

Ni hayo tu Kwa sasa….

(Signed)

Hon Kiruga Thuku MCA Chinga ward, Othaya, Nyeri