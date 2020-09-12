By Cyrus Kithele

YOU can arrest, frustrate or kill every Contrary voice but that won’t CHANGE THE FACT that we NEED CHANGE in this Country! There’s Hunger and ANGER in the streets! Our streets have slowly turned into crowded dens of miserable graduate beggars! We Must be Bold if this country is to survive the Current Political Drive. Our Children need and Deserve better than crumbs from the table of the few. It’s godly to Sense when CHANGE is Necessary! Edit the “Insult” but SINK the Point!



Comments

Joey Masire: You don’t drive your point by pitying one embezzler for another, soberness requires reality and truth be told looto is part of the cancer bedeviling this country, nothing positive can come out of him, until people are ready to confront the truth, the rest is total bull….

Abdulrahman Wandati: If you remember that Budget is a Parliamentary process, we have to acknowledge that the development of this country seen as moulding clay is in the hands of Parliament to mould the kind of country they wish. What have been the contributions of these MPs in the effort to remodel Kenya using the Tools put into their hands by Law???

Mtetezi Chigiri C. Dunga: There is a disconnect between the words and the pictorial illustration.

However, I agree with the words as they serve a true reflection of an ailing nation.

The writer though failed to insist on the need for citizen awakening since an empowered and responsible citizenry can remedy the situation we are in. How? 1. Making informed choices during electioneering time thus vote in honest yet promising and effective political leadership 2. Constantly and vigilantly putting that leadership to check through organized structures.

The current political drama (more to come) we are witnessing is made possible by our gullible nature as citizens when it comes to managing politics in this currently.

Tom Nduma: Just like not everybody is allowed to own a gun, not everyone should be allowed to have a vote, Kura ndiyo silaha ya siku hizi. Now I know why slaves, women and children were not allowed to vote in the USA despite it being a democracy or why Europe adopted a parliamentary system where an elected council called parliament elects the PM on behalf of the masses

