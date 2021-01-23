You are naked, the country is falling apart – Uhuru told

By Odumbe Kite Via FB

Lakini Jayden Kinyua Wanjohi wa Vitenge de Mashati can sometimes baffle you. What’s the point of complaining that at least Kshs 2 billion of public money is being stolen in corruption every day. Mr President, there’s a reason you’re the Commander in Thief. Stop bitching and fix it. You have the laws in place, you have an entire criminal justice system at your disposal and you have the means to punish the thieves – start with your own family if you really want to impress us – and recover the stolen money and assets. Get on with your job.

And no, your bandit Burning Bridges Initiative won’t fix what you’ve just admitted on radio. Since you were sworn in as President 2,841 days ago, by your own account – and I have no reason to believe the NIS will lie to their Commander in Thief – a total of 5.682 trillion has been stolen from Kenyans. You have no business asking Kenyans to spend a single shilling on a referendum no one asked for until you can explain how 5.682 trillion was stolen on your watch.

Claiming you were asleep on the job or high like a giraffe’s VJJ when the money was being stolen won’t hack it.

Someone asked me this week to reflect on and describe the impact of Raila’s leadership in Kenya. My answer – borrowed from a fella I can’t recall – is that a good leader has many followers, but a great leader creates and develops other leaders.

Raila and the Odinga family by extension have held the Luo nation hostage and bonded them in a negative cycle of patronage and clientelism. I don’t see leaders jumping out from his backyard, let alone the country. That’s not a great leader, that’s a resident bandit who benefits from the exploitation of society for personal gain.

He says “But Raila has liberated Luos and Kenyans”. I tell him that even a blind guy can see the wood from the trees and refuse to be indoctrinated in demagoguery and cult leadership. I’m so done with the nonsense of millions of rent-a-crowd people going to rallies and shouting “Baba” just to go back home and continue their starvation and poverty.

We have to stop this nonsense of blindly following leaders, most of who just turn up in the election cycle to throw wheel barrows and money stolen from the public purse to the crowds at rallies and promising – I don’t even know what.

But what you say is going to be very unpopular in Luo Nyanza he says. I’m like “Come now, what is more humiliating than the inability to feed your family?”. Who gives a damn whether what I say is unpopular. The nonsense has to stop.