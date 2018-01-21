Politics Aside, Would KNH Boss Seek Medical Services At The Hospital She Heads?

Photos: Women members of parliament from both Jubilee and NASA address the press outside KNH.

By Emprahim Njenga

I haven’t been in a position to follow local news daily but this issue of KNH has really caught my attention.

I volunteered for some weeks at the hospital when in high school more than 20 years ago. To say that the place was a mess then would be a gross understatement. It is painful to hear that no progress has been made and that things have probably gotten worse.

I was once referred there with a bad toothache. To my surprise I was told the earliest appointment I could get was three months away as there were many on the queue. I wondered if they knew what a toothache is.

The greatest question of the day is whether KNH CEO would ever give birth or seek medical services at the hospital and I don’t mean the private wing. Why the hell does a public hospital need a private wing?

I have argued often that we will pay a heavy price for privatising what should essentially be public services like healthcare, security, education, transport and even housing to an extent.

It is a shame the Jubilee leadership is obsessed with shiny toys such as SGR while citizens struggle with basic needs. We can afford a KShs 500 Billion railway while we can’t afford medical equipment worth KShs 30 million. This is a shame that only the shameless can support.

For as long as the CEO can never seek medical services at KNH then expecting the place to change is no wiser than looking for the pregnant among the virgins. Let us resign to spending the night on the bed of nails that we have been making.