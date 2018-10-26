Exposed: world-wide conspiracy to hide fact that Egyptian Pyramids were built by Africans and not the Arabs

By Kariuki Muiri

There is a world-wide conspiracy to hide the fact that the Egyptian Pyramids were built by Africans and not, by any chance, the Arabs in Egypt.

The people buried in the pyramids are Africans. They were great leaders known as Pharaohs. And by the way, there are more Pyramids in Sudan than there are in Egypt. So logically, the skill of building the pyramids was probably born in Sudan, just North of Kenya. This skill was then bought by the rich Pharaohs at a prize and actualized in Egypt.

Arab barbarians invaded North Africa around 620 AD and desecrated many civilization sites including much of what remains of Pyramid infrastructure. The Pyramids were built from 2630 BC.

The Great pyramid of Giza is a great monument. It is encoded with many mathematical codes about this planet.

According to scientists, If you get the height of the pyramid and multiply it by 4,300 you get the polar radius of the earth. If you measure the base of the great pyramid accurately and multiply that with 43,200 you get the equatorial circumference of the earth.

That monument speaks out the dimensions of our planet on a scale of one to 43,200 . The number 43,200 is derived from a key motion of the earth which is called precession of Earth’s axis. The Earth wobbles on its axis at the rate of 1 degree every 72 years. The number 43,200 is a multiple of 72.

So the great pyramid builders gave us dimensions of our planet on a scale defined by the planet itself.

Dozens of blocks of stone have been raised more than 300 feet above the ground. An average block weighs about two and half tons. These blocks were put together to create a high precision behemoth. If they had made a small mistake at the base, they would not have created a pyramid but a corkscrew.

The pyramid weighs 6 million tons and sits on 13 acres. It is 750 feet along each side and 481 feet tall. It consumed two and a half million blocks of stones to build.

The pyramid is locked in to cardinal dimensions of our planet. It is targeted on true north within three sixtieth of a single degree.

KARIUKI MUIRI

KARATINA