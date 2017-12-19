”I Won But You Rigged, You Can Kill Me But Justice Must be Done”- Raila Tells Uhuru

NASA sUPREME Raila Odinga has declared he is ready to pay the ultimate price for electoral justice to be realised in the country.

Speaking at the burial of the late Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze in Kitui the former premier reaffirmed that he will be “sworn-in” as president despite warnings that he could be charged with high treason

“If death is the price that we must pay that Kenyans get electoral justice, that there is no more election rigging in future, we are ready to pay that price. We will be sworn in wafanye kile wanataka kufanya (let them do what they want),” said Odinga amid cheers from his supporters.

Mr. Odinga reiterated that he won the August presidential election that was nullified by the Supreme Court, vowing to go ahead with the push for change in the country’s leadership.

“We said we won the election and we will be sworn in. We have been warned with treason and death. I want to tell Githu Muigai and his boss. We will be sworn in and die,” said Odinga.

Attorney General Githu Muigai warned that the controversial swearing-in of Mr. Odinga amounts to high treason, adding that persons that will facilitate or be involved in the event will face the full wrath of the law.