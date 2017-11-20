Who Are The Winners and Losers in Kenya’s Supreme Court Ruling

By Topi L

Yes, Uhuru is or will be sworn in president of the Republic after sweeping home in a landslide victory on 26th October 2017.

Never mind against who or how many voted. On their part NASA (read Raila) was not on the ballot hence, their is no losing to anyone. My take thus is Uhuruto have a job to clean up house and get things working, Kenyans want to make money and pay their bills in peace! Yes peace; which means return the water cannons and the dread locked mungikis to their hideout, we have lost enough innocent lives, and now we all know that there’s nothing like tyranny of numbers, so spare us the BS.

On their part NASA need to seriously get down to the drawing board and firm up your boycott threats, set realistic goals not this haphazard operations and aimless protests putting our young men and women in the way of harm. Stop the demonstrations work under closed doors and come up with a blue print of how to economically empower your people.

Forget about secession – RESIST – from within, you fight the enemy from within and not without. It’s about time you realized that economic leadership is bigger than political leadership. You have the brains and can get the funding to empower your communities, economically, especially now that you have discovered you have the numbers.

1). Get your own milk, cereals, beef and water processing plants,

2). While you are at it set up your oil and cooking fat processing factories,

3). Set up your own transport systems

4). Expand your media outlets TV & Radio,

5). Don’t just boycott Safaricom, buy Airtel through shareholding and capacity.

6). What does it take to set up a bank?

7). Horticulture – Gusii bananas, traditional vegetables from all over Western and Nyanza, mangoes and bananas from the coastal region

8). Improve fish harvesting in Lake Victoria and the Indian Ocean. That’s for starters👍🏾 then and only then can you change the narrative, own it, call the shots, and political leadership will be your product.

Stop chasing Uhuruto, sooner than later they’ll be knocking at your door. There are many ways of killing a cat😳remember!! As for Uhuru Kenyatta; you have another five years, make the best of them and leave a legacy for your children, stop dragging your name in the mud, after all it is already muddied as it were!

Let Kenyans enjoy their peace n quiet as provided for in the constitution. The Constitution is not a pair of socks -Stop changing it at whim. Long Live Kenya. More to come , watch this space.#topitalk#