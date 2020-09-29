William Ruto’s extraordinary spirit, the money focused guy

By wafula Buke via FB

William Ruto’s EXTRAORDINARY spirit. Check!

1. The most scary rally I have ever organized took place in Sabwani primary school, Kitale, late 90s. Late Hon George Kaptein was the host and I was in charge of all operations. I had deployed security since it was clear we were going to be attacked.

A grenade exploded after Hon George Nyanja promised death to those who would attack us. On my left, I saw invaders armed with arrows. They released a few arrows in our direction. Then a stampede followed in an “everyone for himself/herself and God for us” reaction. I ran for the microphone to give command to the crowd as i ordered our security to engage the attackers. The microphone was broken so I went to aid the grenade casualty. Carrying the victim with Ndungi Githuku, I waved Hon Cyrus Jirongo to stop so that he could lift the injured to hospital. The Mercedes sped off along with other VIPs.

When I turned to check in the direction where the violent contest was in progress, the squad leader, in the company of Hon William Ruto come straight to me and said “tume nini kamoja”. His shaken face and that of Ruto spoke all. One man had been killed by the counter attack.

The papers carried my rescue effort picture and further reported that the story. OUT OF 36 MPs who attended the rally, 34 ran away, Kapten remained at the venue and only William Ruto joined my security team in chasing the invaders. That was EXTRAORDINARY BRAVERY EXECUTED WITH MAXIMUM vengeance.

2. Hon William Ruto’s brand of corruption is extra EXTRAORDINA too. While the rest in political leadership climb the fruit tree and harvest ripe fruits and eat alone, Ruto cuts down trees to eat a few fruits alone. Kimwarer, Arror, Langata primary land may illustrate.

3. Ruto is an EXTRAORDINARY DP. The only DP whose projected salary was paid upfront before the elections. If Uhuru’s TNA failed to declared winner. Ruto would have walked home a billionaire unlike the poorest VP wamalwa who had rent arrears.