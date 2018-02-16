“Why It Will Not Be Easy To Scuttle The Judiciary- Hon Ngetich

By Benard Ngetich

Our judiciary led by Maraga CJ is surrounded by an aura of respect and admiration the world over.This flows from the presidential election of 08/08/17.Some hate it with passion for the same reason.

The judiciary has men of integrity like Daniel Musinga of the Court of Appeal.Justice Stephen Radido is a case study on time and case management,an epitome of certainty and predictability. He starts court at 9am and is done by 1pm.His judgements and rulings are not subject to cat and mouse chase game.If not ready,for any reason,he does the clearest of notices.He enjoys light moments and abhors lackadaisical litigation.

The CJ should engage him to share his experiences with his younger or lost colleagues.