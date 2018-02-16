“Why It Will Not Be Easy To Scuttle The Judiciary- Hon Ngetich

By Benard Ngetich
Our judiciary led by Maraga CJ is surrounded by an aura of respect and admiration the world over.This flows from the presidential election of 08/08/17.Some hate it with passion for the same reason.
The judiciary has men of integrity like Daniel Musinga of the Court of Appeal.Justice Stephen Radido is a case study on time and case management,an epitome of certainty and predictability. He starts court at 9am and is done by 1pm.His judgements and rulings are not subject to cat and mouse chase game.If not ready,for any reason,he does the clearest of notices.He enjoys light moments and abhors lackadaisical litigation.
The CJ should engage him to share his experiences with his younger or lost colleagues.
Comments
niyazeshoma says
good
Anonymous says
kweda zako you idiots has become fools and cowards allowing mokimo -mratina heads to dominate every ministry etc for failing to stand up for your rights .follow and support Baba with all your hearts and minds If baba tells you to remove msamaki from ikulu doi it with passion. whatever Baba tells you is right and do it always with passion.
Anonymous says
Magistrates courts are rotten with Wheeler dealers making money at the expense of justice. Some magistrates pass judgements that even a KANU era chief officiating over a disputes seem more judicious. Worst are the children’s courts run by divorcees & women’s rights activists out to punish men for presumed vengeance to demonstrate that they are empowered. Such magistrates hide behind the opportunity to conduct children’s matters in camera to do totally illegal & gender discriminative & adversarial mistreatment of men in courts. Maraga need make children matters be heard by both male and female magistrates on the bench and court assessors trained on children’s issues in attendance. Several male children desiring to live with their fathers are forced to go live with their mother’s terribly demoralising them or making some be rebellious in society. Corruption is prevalent with impunity in magistrate’s courts and more so the children’s courts to the detriment of the best interests of the child.