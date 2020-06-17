Will Mudavadi ever learn? here is what he should emulate from Julius MALEMA

By Comrade Onyango Ochieng Jr.

Dear Musalia Mudavadi

CC: ANC Confederates.

I write to you as a friend of democracy on the subject of party rebranding.

I heard from those who heard people talk that you aspire to rebrand ANC.

Without much pleasantries, let me share with you the EFF template that continues to implant them into the hearts & minds of the poor informal laborers(hustlers) in South Africa who makes about 70% of the country.

I chose to case study EFF of all parties because it’s the third-largest party in South Africa, and equally young; at par with your party.

That said, I limit my review to the last 3 months of 2020.

Somewhere in March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched SOLIDARITY FUND to raise money from the public, so as to buy medical supplies to frontline workers & offer humanitarian succor to the most vulnerable citizens during this global corona pandemic.

On 8th May 2020, EFF made a donation to the FUND of R6 MILLION. On June 5th, they followed up with another R6 MILLION totaling to R 12 MILLION which is about Ksh. 74, 266,418.03, or simply 74.266 MILLION. The money came from ALL EFF public officials i.e Senators, MPs, Councillors & party bureaucrats.

Earlier on 27th April 2020, while giving his Freedom day speech; Malema spoke about “EFF Relief Fund” proceeding with the following phrase:

“All musicians and entertainers who have ever been on our(EFF) stage or event will get financial support to help ease the economic burden caused by Covid-19.”

On 2nd May 2020, musicians associated with (the party) or performed at their events woke up to bank notifications of their accounts being credited. I attach a tweet from Ntando Duma among many others thanking Malema & EFF.

While still at it: EFF paid for the funeral cost of COLLINS KHOSA, murdered by soldiers at the height of lockdown. It paid the whole cost from the mortuary, coffin, food, transport, burial, and some cash relief to the family. It’s now heading to court to sue the military to pay the family.

Collins was not an EFF member, but as part of its social responsibility, EFF stood with him. Collins represents the many South Africans struggling to put food on the table for their families yet grossly affected by the morass of the corona.

I am yet to mention the EFF labor-relations desk recently created to protect the lives and dignity of South African workers. Meaning, for example, any South African who has issues with his firm, or boss will report here for legal or any other assistance.

The list is endless.

From the above example of EFF, you have a template of genuine branding, transformative branding that adds true value to the growth of a party, and incrementally adds it more supporters.

More reason in their first electoral outing in 2014, EFF had 24 MPs, in the second elections,2019; they increased their numbers to 45 MPs. At this stage am tempted to quote Gareth Van Onselen, head of politics at IRR(S.A) in 2018 when they released an opinion poll showing EFF would double its numbers in the 2019 poll….

Running around western screaming “Luhyia alliance” is the kind of a joke that would make a dead man laugh. Have you ever heard of rallies on LUO alliance, KISII Alliance, KALENJIN, or even KIKUYU alliance? Meanwhile, Kalenjin, like Luhyia is an amalgam of subtribes.

Besides, history incontrovertibly confirms this conversation “Luhyia Alliance” started between 16th & 18-century. It has been around for the last 500 YEARS! It predates you & the current crop of thinkers around you.

In the song “Changes”, my favorite rapper of all time TUPAC says “It takes SKILLS to be REAL”

Obviously, the rainmakers, witchdoctors, and official whisperers around you are educated but not learned. Educated means they are mass consumers of knowledge. Learned means, they didn’t just consume knowledge but they are PRODUCERS of the very knowledge. Hence their passive role in churning new intoxicating revolutionary ideas in ANC. They are busy singing the old song; busy regurgitating the old crap!

This is what makes the difference with the EFF of Julius Malema.

It’s never too late.

I hope you take my challenge positive and use the intellectual contribution herein as part of a reference to rebrand your party.

Sincerely,

Onyango Ochieng Jr.

Fisherman Emeritus.