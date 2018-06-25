Why William Ruto MUST give HIMSELF a HOT SLAP

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

When I see celebrated pranksters who fraudulently sneaked their way into parliament twice, by conniving with the gods of injustice to butcher democracy in their constituency promise William Ruto 1.6 million votes from their supposed backyard, I wonder whether mental illness is the new flu.

Moses is mentally unfit to talk about votes, especially from his people, whom he feared so much that he had to buy-out all contestants to ensure he doesn’t face voters in a ballot determination.

This political contraband smuggled his way into leadership, like a bad wine that needs the cover of darkness to be sold. Such anomalies are ‘leaders’ without balls,eunuch, deadwood, fraudsters, excrement, useful idiots!

In practice, Moses is a know-me-netted leader who lacks the locus standi /moral scruple to speak for or on behalf of ‘his’ people. And if the people’s voice is the voice of God, then Moses is not a voice of God, he was not elected, same applies to Ichungwa. These two luciferians are the voices of darkness.Their accidental existence in parliament is a quintessential proof that the devil is a liar.

If these duo are the official magicians bewildering Ruto’s fantasies by turning sticks into snakes, kindly join me in asking Ruto to give himself THREE HOT SLAPS! He is being swindled by these two rural excited criminals.