Why Uhuru will never match his old man Mzee Jomo Kenyatta; he was rude, arrogant and ruthless

By Jerome Ogoz via FB

Today marks 42 years since the mzee who invented corruption, tribalism and land grabbing kicked the bucket

There are many things we remember him for. I chose these two as examples of his “exemplary” service to this nation

G.Campagnola was the Italian contractor who built Kenyatta’s house in Gatundu in 1963. When he asked for his money, Mzee told him, that was his contribution to the nation’s independence celebrations

He was never paid

In 1974, Kenyatta wrote a letter to farmers cooperative, telling them NOT to remind him of a debt of Ksh 20M, which he had incurred for seeds and fertilizer for his various farms

The letter made it clear that he wasn’t going to pay, despite knowing too well that the debt would eventually be paid by farmers, most of them poor small scale

That’s who he was

Again, the old man so loved Kenya, that he left us his begotten son, to continue terrorizing us from where he left

Some 8.2 million Kenyans endorsed this gesture in the ballot, in the last election and as we speak, the country is enjoying a faultless, and flawless leadership from the junior Kenyatta



Mkenya Ahmed Abdallah adds: Kenyatta was a good orator per exellence. He used this prowess to drum up the spirit of ethnicity, corruption and ruthlessness. He dealt with his perceived enemies accordingly, much to the excitement and jubilation of his tribe- (the kikuyu). Together with mbiyu koinange, they perpetuated the narrative that kikuyus are a chosen and sacred people just like the israelites!

Onesmus Vundi : A confirmation that while the Kimathis of this world were in trenches and thickets,the “good” kamau was stretching his 20 toes in England doing horizontal acrobats and living large only later to trick us that he led an “Al shabaab” in the streets of Buckingham near the palace, 11 Downing Street and corners of Merseyside to force Sir Barring hand power to us,and therefore he demands to father our blossoming nation

