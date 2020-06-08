Why Uhuru should never again highlight failure in Siaya, focus on Kirinyaga with 4 ICU beds only

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

To be FAIR to Governor RASANGA of Siaya:

He was purposely elected to Make Siaya Regret Again.

That means, he can only work by failing, and that’s how he has been meeting the extremely low-level expectation of his self-loathing supporters.

Everything in Siaya is either dead, or near dead or simply in a self-induced coma. The ONLY robust sustainable economic activity in this county is bars and lodgings. The governor is yet to know devolved functions SEVEN YEARS later. Somebody pour cold water to wake him up. Somebody bring an elephant to fart in his ears!

I am not shocked that Kenyans are livid, neither am I shocked that his supporters are silent; I am instead shocked that at least he delivered 10 BEDS. Its an improvement friends! The Siaya public service sector died in his second year. The roads, hospitals , water, fire brigade, sewer, polytechnics etc among all the 66 devolved functions died here long time ago.

In school when the dullest slow learner turns out at the bottom of the end term exams in class, people don’t notice; but when such perennial bottom student rises and becomes second last or even third last, they are celebrated & even awarded presents.

In my own opinion, Rasanga deserves accolades. Rasanga deserves a national award. Rasanga deserves to be given a new young fresh lady to marry so as to motivate his new self.

Lest you forget. His second coming (term) was like being sent to kill a victim he had initially wounded, grounded, and left to die: A Siaya over bleeding from FIVE years of being violated molested and tortured by the despot who like Hitler who was often fired up by a heartless gang of fascist sympathizers, this one is being propelled by clan supremacists. He was coming to push the other leg of Siaya he left outside into the grave, and bury it.

That’s Rasanga. Locked and loaded with a clearcut mission. And sincerely, he has performed extraordinarily well in sending Siaya right into the grave.

RIP Siaya! We loved you, but Rasanga loved you MORE, and just like Brutus who killed Caeser because “he loved him more, than he loved Rome”, Rassanga decided to kill you.

In the “Edge of Chaos”, Dr. Dambisa Moyo talks about the need to have voters sit an aptitude test so that from there, the brilliant ones can be entrusted with this serious thing called voting or ballot determination. I support! So that you don’t end up with such.

Democracy like a wild dog sent to hunt can bring home anything from an antelope to a human cadaver, to a bushrat. Whereas in Makueni it brought Kibwana, in Kitui it brought Ngilu, in Siaya it brought the lunatic.

Meanwhile, the ONLY way Siaya can redeem itself is by President Uhuru violently usurping, or forcefully taking over the CORE functions of Siaya by forming Siaya Metropolitan Services (SMS) and put it under a military general with shoot to kill orders should Rasanga try any games.

That way, Rasanga can be left to bury people at night as his thugs did in Kamalunga to that KPA man, license dogs, monitor noise pollution, give Trumpian supremacist speeches in funerals of his clansmen and oversee cultural activities like moving from village to village dancing his favorite Ohangla from Siaya all the way to Busia in Kenya up to Busia in Ghana.

H. E President Uhuru Kenyatta, kindly step forward and save Siaya. This county needs your help like a HUNTER needs a DOG.