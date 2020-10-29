WHY Uhuru MUST ‘finish’ DP Ruto politically for Kenya to rise from economic plunder, corruption

Photo: Propagandist Prof Mutahi Ngunyi is leading the anti Ruto messaging.

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

One thing we should credit Moi for is wisdom. Though he brought down the economy, he used wisdom to keep the country together and avert economic collapse, when he saw that we were sinking.

After winning political power through dubious means – which included setting a gang of robbers called YK92 to plunder public and state agencies and use the money to buy loyalty- Moi realised that he had to work extra hard to avert economic collapse.

In 1993, he kicked out all the robbers in YK92 and brought in sane people to steer the economy from collapse.

He started by giving Musalia Mudavadi the mandate to rescue the economy, and later brought in the World Bank and IMF dream team led by Richard Leakey, Martin Oduor Otieno and others.

Dear Kenyans, we are the same point we were in 1993….

The Central Kenya elite had to bring in Ruto to survive politically. They needed the superb organizational skills and unlimited energy that Ruto has in order to stop the strong wave of Raila. After nearly losing power in 2007, the Central Kenya elite changed tack and bought Ruto.

Unfortunately, they underestimated Ruto. They thought that Ruto was a bongo lala like the moron they were against.

The only Legacy the Central Kenya elite can give Kenya is to do what Moi did. They have to tame the person that gave them power. For the sake of the whole country. They have to be open and tell Kenyans the truth. They have to explain how dangerous it is to hand over power to Ruto and why we need sober stable and honest people.

They have to honest like Moi and accept help – similar to Moi bringing in the dream team.

We can’t afford another 5 years of plunder. We will all sink.

Even if means surrendering aspects of power to the military, like what happened with Badi, we must urgently think of a way out.

I don’t trust democracy at the moment, because the masses are too poor and ignorant, and would easily fall into the trap of the financial might the Ruto stolen money.

We can’t afford another five years of plunder. We will all collapse.