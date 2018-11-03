Why Uhuru And The Oligarchs Are Supporting Raila Presidency in 2022

By Caleb Simba

Raila Odinga will be a one term President:

Gideon Moi was supposed to take over power from Uhuru Kenyatta, however after a conclusive and elaborate study from those who “Own” Kenya it was concluded that he (Gideon) cannot control a sizeable voting block that can raise him to the Presidency doubled with manipulation.

Power brokers went back to the drawing board where they agreed that the entry point was through Raila Odinga. They resolved to give Odinga a chance to reclaim what he has been denied for years, as he paves way for Gideon. In the process, Gideon will put his tent in luo Nyanza throughout Raila’s tenure. Such that by the time Raila leaves office it will be Gideon who commands the region perceived to be the voice of reason and progress politically.

Now in his tenure Raila will not have people like Orengo and others around him.

Mr Kenyatta II will retire come 2022 but will actively be holding Mt Kenya together to ensure the region remain solid ready for Gideon.

We all know 80% of Mt Kenya leaders were handpicked by Ruto, he wanted page boys and flower girls to help him rise to the presidency.He kicked out independent minded leaders through Jubilee Party. Now these litters will be effaced out like wind, infact some will be thrown to jail for corruption and abuse of office. Come 2023 you will not see people like Kimani Ichungwa, Baba Yao etc.

Moi is planning Kenya from the comfort of his home.

1) Two days after Kalonzo Musyoka indicated that he was ready to work with William Ruto, Kabarak gave him an invitation to meet Mzee Moi.

2) When Ruto gave out money to enjoin ANC and Ford Kenya, Mudavadi was summoned,the anticipated merger died.

3) When Ruto gave millions to facilitate Luyha unity Atwoli was summoned to Kabarak with Eugene Wamalwa.

Note: Ruto is going nowhere.

That yesterday he begged to host Uhuru and Raila for lunch following Kenyatta’s shocker in Nyeri.

Let Ruto blame himself.

Soon he will be replaced by Isaac Ruto as DP.

To continue