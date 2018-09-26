Why TV Anchor Jacque Maribe Fiance Jowi Was Easily Tracked By Police, Detained, To Face Murder Charge

By D Musonye and Sospeter Mwangi

Professional Contract Killers (Hit-men) don’t live an exorbitant lifestyles exhibiting expensive clothing and gadgets, that is being unprofessional and anyone who hires such people is likely to end up in hot soup.

Contract Killers are just normal people, with a normal job or a sustainable business, they live among us……Getting to one is a herculean task, they have extremely trusted channels of communications through which they advertise their services (Though social media and internet has now made it easier for them), you will never see their faces, their neighbors will never know their “Side Hustle”.

Whenever they acquire a target, they take months studying target’s movements, lifestyle and so on, they never take on a job that require immediate action, they gladly decline…………

When it comes to elimination, they don’t necessarily use guns or knives, no, they arrange accidents or slow poison for the target…….Contract Killers usually take half of the pay, and they don’t have to kill their targets because they have already got half of the money of which they have not broke a sweat to get or have smelled some loopholes that may lead them to prison. Most of them used to be in Army, Police.

The man in that photo is a great fool.

Meanwhile security expert Sospeter Mwangi says:

And with the news anchor who frequents State House, we need to understand if Joe Irungu aka Jowi came close to our beloved President- courtesy of her’s truly…. that would establish a threat to national security.

As I have always said, security consultant, security expert can mean a ton of stuff in Kenya…now you know one of their side jobs… Mercenary for hire is what they are called…they are based in Dubai from where they are deployed to Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq… hotspots in the Middle East…what we ought to establish as a matter of priority is whether this suspect and any other boyfriend of media girls with direct links to statehouse have shady dealings which may threaten the security of our head of state, with these girls being used as accessories to highly priced symbols and installations of national pride.

Statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena should brief of us on the findings, as the nation is now apprehensive and needs reassurance….