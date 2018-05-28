WHY The Youthful Evans GOR SEME LANG’O Must Rise Up And Seek City GOVERNORSHIP

By Sandra Cherop

No gainsaying, Sonko is insanely disorganized, dangerously disorderly and operates like a magician-apprentice strenuously pulling an “abracadabra” on complex city matters that merit statecraft and schooled managerial efficacy. Sonko is evidently suffering from chronic mediocrity that has no cure.

For ten months Sonko has been around, has done everything that can be done but the situation degenerates from bad to worse. He is clueless and incapacitated by default.

To compensate for his visionless-ness, Sonko has retired into his favorite pastime of drama to stoke emotions. He is busy fighting imaginary (and real) external enemies, forgetting his own house is on fire, burning, as his intrusive friends hold the administration hostage in a typical criminal capture of Sicilian Mafias. Low worker morale, no medicine in clinics, scattered garbage all over, hoodlums running amok terrorizing his critics in broad daylight to mention but a few.

Curiously, even as a governor, he is still distributing water through his Sonko Rescue Team in the estates, as his wife collects garbage: When will he ever realize he is the Governor and not aspiring governor?

Granted, Sonko is a closed file. But is the list of the leading gladiators any better?

EVANS KIDERO

A narrow-minded good-for-nothing kleptocrat whom to best describe, I’ll borrow President Obasanjo’s description of Goodluck Johnathan’s government “inept and abysmal failure”. Kidero is morally corrupt, his body language fetes corruption, and his administration was a notorious den of unarmed robbers. The criminals he appointed are today in court facing serious crimes of economic genocide. Bringing such a crook to run Nairobi is akin to sending a goat to guard a cassava plantation.

MIGUNA MIGNA

This tempestuous career pessimist lacks emotional intelligence. He is the educated version of Mike Sonko who would never divorce his old-fashioned-uncouth rigid approach to issues. This rabble-rouser belongs to the civil society from where his untapped emotional blackmail and shenanigans would be effective as an integral component of whistle blowing. He also lacks managerial skills having no single record of running a public office or a successful private sector. He is too idealist with utopian ideas that would best be left for academic discussions. Being a broke political urchin, Miguna would easily be compromised by the monies flouted around by cartels robbing the city its glory that would shut his mouth for good. He is a very poor listener who also thinks he is God’s greatest gift to humanity, simply call him alpha NARCISCIST. To refer to this clown is a “front runner” is a single greatest act of charity. He is simply full of “sound and fury, signifying nothing”.

PETER KENNETH

This is a tactless journeyman, a political wayfarer, a powerdrunk armed with very little or misplaced ambition. Peter contested for presidency; he lowered his appetite for a governor. In that trajectory, he might just go back to his Gatanga parliamentary seat or speaker of Murang’a County before settling for an MCA of his village.

This leaves the race open. Nairobi needs freshness. Nairobi needs a candidate out of the current crop of politicians to streamline it and make the sunshine city great.

Enters GOR SEME LANG’O

This soft spoken publicity shy business magnate is man of definite purpose, a visionary per excellence; leader extra ordinary.

A brilliant mind with a formidable oratory skill; a deep thinker who is given to quick wit, Gor’s story is that of hope, focus and uncommon determination to succeed against all odds; a child of destiny who rose from nothing to build one of the most successful empires in Oil and Gas sector in this region.

To where Gor has risen, his doggedness and strong convictions will never allow him to be compromised in any collective struggle including governance!

Gor brings freshness, youthful dynamism, and unbending integrity but importantly, the MBA graduate brings his rich diplomatic persona to management of city affairs. This is useful asset in creatively juggling a balance between statehouse, central government and city hall.

Not known to pick unnecessary fights, kerfuffle and quarrels, this no nonsense administrator has the political shrewdness needed to propel the city of the sun to astronomic levels.

Unlike other leaders surrounded by scoundrels and fawning flower girls and altar boys, Gor is often surrounded by policy czars, scholars, political activists and renowned business moguls who would easily troop Nairobi to create the much needed jobs through Foreign Direct Investments.

Gor is God-fearing, acknowledged giver, a philanthropist who has used his endowments to touch humanity in various endeavors.

Even as his intimidating political profile and highly expansive political network continue to give his opponents sleepless nights, permit me to remind that Gor is known in Whitehouse and Kremlin. He is simply bold and fearless.

But it is his constant penchant and quest for new ideas that amaze me. His administrative acumen is matchless. As Governor of Nairobi, Gor will practically lay a foundation for the rapid transformation of Nairobi from a metropolitan county to a model mega city in Africa

In challenging him to rise up, allow me to borrow great words from Shakespeare Twelfth Night “Do not be afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ’em.