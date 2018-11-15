Why The System Planted Guns In Governor Obado’s home, Desperate Crocodile Is Overworking

By Joshua O N

A Governor’s residence is under 24 hour guard by the Administration Police, if not GSU. Every Governor has at least 8 police officers attached to him.

Every vehicle that a Governor uses always has a bodyguard, including when he enters and leaves his compound.

The responsibility of the bodyguards and the sentries are to ensure that the Governor is safe at all times. In fact, most of them reside in the Governors’ compounds and know the details about those residences more than the Governors themselves. They are, in fact, in charge of those residences.

These police officers answer, not to the Governor, but to the AP Commandant at the county level.

Obado and his residences have been under 24 hour surveillance for the last 6 years.

Why have the AP County Commandant and the APs not been arrested for colluding with the Governor in acquiring and storing assault weapons in his house?

Alternatively, and in my view more persuasively, why have these officers not been arrested for planting the weapons in the Governor’s residences during the period of his incarceration, probably to carry out assassination on him as part of a wider plot to carry out a coup de tat in Migori Gounty Government?

But then this little additional info by a pundit makes bigger sense;

1. Government guards do sentry job in VIP houses i.e. they man the gate and compound. They are not allowed to go inside the house.

2. They work in shifts i.e. they are dropped in the residence and picked after the shift. They come ans go with their uniforms and guns. They dont store the guns and uniforms in the VIP residence.

3. Bodyguards stay with the VIPs in the vehicles and offices and wherever they go but their roles end when he gets inside the house.

Therefore there is no blame for AP commandants and guards etc.

4. Each firearm is licenced on its own. If you are licenced to carry a berreta pistol reg xxx xxx you cannot be found with a MI4 assault riffle or a Glock pistol etc etc.

Governor abebe mzigo yake.