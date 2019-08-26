Why the late Ken Okoth’s brother Imran was heckled in Kibra as Raila watched helplessly

By Onyinkwa Onyakundi via FB

One thing that every rookie politician must learn is to keep an eye on the ball. When it became apparent to Imran Okoth that his late brother Ken Okoth would not complete his term, and he resolved that he would take a shot at replacing him, he ought to have ensured that every decision that he made and every action that he took thereafter would be evaluated on the basis of what impact it would have on this important objective. He ought to have been conscious and deliberate in everything. But he wasn’t.

When I heard that he wanted to be the MP of the ‘Luomost’ constituency outside’ Luoland, and yet he was at the forefront pushing to have his late brother roasted like meat in a Hindu Crematorium instead of having him given a fitting sendoff, I was horrified. With all the ‘poshness’ he could muster, the clueless greenhorn went about presenting himself as the face of the Cremation agenda. But that wasn’t even his most offensive conduct in the minds of the Kibra voter.

The fact that up to the twelve hour, he deceived his poor old Mother that he would ferry her late son’s body home for a proper sendoff, only to sneak it out in the dead of the night to have it lynched like a criminal, that right there was the straw that broke the Camel’s back. This left the old lady depressed and traumatised. And that is why Imran Okoth’s attempts to address the crowd at the Kamukunji grounds today was met with heckling and boos. Deservedly so!