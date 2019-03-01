Why Super CS Matiang’i fired Sports CS Rashid Echesa, leaving DP Ruto crying

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr and Sospeter O

Chief Minister Dr Fred Matiang’i was at the centre of Prof Magoha’s appointment and not DP Ruto who just lost his goon. As chief minister it is important that Matiangi has to form his own team that he can work with and Uhuru seem to agree.

CS Amina Mohamed is just a diplomat,not colorful at all in academia, she got zero executive skills. Uhuru punished her for flip flopping at Education. She was all over the place on policy. She however survives because of her strong ties in the old KANU network that relies heavily on his brother a former a financial advisor to retired president Mzee Moi one Ahmed Jibril.

Uhuru should bear in mind that the Matiang’i agenda can only be achieved if he is allowed to reshuffle, fire or form own own cabinet. Of course in consultation with the president. This is a corporate model. Uhuru as Chairman, Matiang’i as CEO. Let’s see how it pans out.

By firing Echesa president Uhuru has scored very big. This crook could not follow any meaningful discussion in Cabinet, or even understand any policy matters at the ministry, this got Matiangi angered, PhDs dont entertain stupidity that Rashid Echesa. Matiangi cannot stand a fool.

I am told the only reason why he was appointed is because he nearly broke the nose of the ageing Gov. Ambetsa Oparanya in Mumias. He was awarded purely for his violent gangster-like behaviour; skills, experience and expertise that fatally failed him at the ministry. The ministry needed brains, not thuggish abilities

Let’s support the president as he reorganizes his government to reflect Kenyans’ sentiments as he rids it of the corrupt Tangatanga elements. Echesa’s underperformance at Sports has made the poorly educated look bad, when there’s lots of average educated Kenyans with incredible talents. Prof Magoha is a close ally of chief minister Dr Fred Matiang’i the most trusted lieutenant and former colleague at the University of Nairobi.