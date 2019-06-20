Why Statehouse operatives resolved to crash blogger Robert Alai after using his services in 2017 general election

By Viscount K’Owuor

After moving out of ODM, Alai began to propagate a jubilee agenda. And taking advantage of his followership Jubilee appeared to accommodate him at higher levels with the president himself acknowledging his contribution with a state award.

However, like it all happens to many Luos, Alai was never admitted as deep to state power as he would have wished. As a blogger, Alai would have been expected to operate at the same level of Itumbi.

But I suspect that as a Luo, that would have been dangerous. He could easily spy on the state for the benefit of ODM. Then Raila was still a malignant tumor in the Jubilee cell and therefore nothing could be left to chance.

Even at the height of the campaigns, Alai was not given some substantive functions.

This treatment infuriated Alai and slowly but surely, he began to drift away from Jubilee in order to revert back to his previous neutral position as a public noisemaker .

That earned him enemies from ODM and Jubilee. He has since become an outcast.

The small matter for which he is going to spend 14 days or even more in cell has been blown out of proportion and is an attempt by the government to wield opressive power on a small enemy of the state. It is like hitting a house fly with a hammer.

I want to pray that bloggers get to be able to earn a decent living express from their work, without having to suck up to politicians.

If Alai did this as a neutral alternative media personality, even if he were to suffer, he’d be at peace in his heart.

May God give me wisdom so that I may remain a neutral public noise maker. If I have to support a politician, it must be out of conviction and shared ideology, and not for some material gain.