Why Statehouse Operatives Kicked out Dennis Itumbi

By Wahome Thuku

Dennis Itumbi a “small” man Kirinyaga has become so “huge” he is now a marked man. I would so love to be him. State House has to announce its official communication sites, even email addresses to ensure Itumbi is on check. And yes, when the platforms were clarified, almost 80% of the respondents saw the target subject as Dennis Itumbi. Early this week we had a long discussion with some media colleagues about this man Dennis Itumbi and speculations on why he left SH. Let me get to the point.

In a soccer match, you don’t get tackled by 4 players unless you are a killer striker. Itumbi must be cut to size or else he forms a splinter Presidential Communication Service. We have to be given the list of Uhuru communication sites (I cant even remember the accounts) just to ensure the Kirinyaga gentleman is excluded. Next, we will be given the parade of the entire State House staff including cleaners, just so we may see that Dennis Itumbi is not among them. And true, we will all notice he is not there instantly. Because this is the truth. The reason why Leonard Mambo Mbotela was picked by the coup plotters to broadcast the Aug 1982 coup was because everyone would believe him. BELIEVING is the word. If you are an official communicator and people don’t believe you, then you are down. Dennis Itumbi has build a personal profile that is almost equivalent to the State House communication network. That is why we are here discussing him. If he said (even in his own twitter account) that President Uhuru Kenyatta has a cold and State House said President Kenyatta has NO cold, guess who the whole country would believe. Your guess is also mine.