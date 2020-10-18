Why Statehouse operatives are in panic as DP Ruto wheelbarrow movement gains ground

By Thomas Omeno via FB

On 14th Sept 1867, a German philosopher, Karl Heinrich Marx published a book ‘Das Kapital’. In the book, Marx argues that in a capitalist society like the Kenyan society, people are divided into two social classes; the rich (bourgeoisie) or the poor (proletariats).

The bourgeoisie who are also business owners control the means of production and economy and this ability give them power over the proletariats who are just labourers. Marx observed that the power relationship between the rich and the poor therefore become inherently exploitative leading to a class struggle between the two social classes – the rich fighting to maintain the status quo while the poor fighting for a change in the status quo.

Marx believed that this class struggle would eventually lead to a revolution but he cautioned that a successful revolution would only occur when the proletariats are conscious of their situation – what he termed as class consciousness.

In Kenya today, DP William Samoei Ruto just need to make the poor Kenyan hustlers conscious of their situation and sit back and watch as an uncontrollable revolution in Kenya that will see a complete overhaul in the entire Kenyan leadership erupts





Meanwhile Prof Kithure Kindiki is warning Uhuru and Raila over BBI, check his post on social media:



“The BBI output is likely to collapse, may spectacularly come tumbling down like a meteor unless it is rich with novel, radical, realistic & practical solutions for empowering the masses, lifting millions of our people from poverty in the shortest time possible & tackling inequality. The public anger against us leaders & our greed, arrogance and insensitivity to the plight & agony of the people we lead is all over the length & breadth of our Nation. I will wait for it at the Senate, and later follow it to the grassroots or wherever else they take it & I will faithfully do what will defend the public interest no matter what: without fear, favour, malice or malevolence. May the best ideas prevail in the contest that is about to commence.”- Kithure Kindiki