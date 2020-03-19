Why Sonko has the last laugh in Nairobi County politics

1. Nairobi Cartels led by Kamanda expected Uhuru will support them to impeach Sonko, but President opted to support Sonko.

2. Mt. Kenya Mafia led by Peter Kenneth, Maina Kamanda, Mike Maina & Dennis Waweru expected a Kikuyu Politician will be picked to run the transferred functions, Uhuru picked a Military man.

3. Beatrace Elachi & her Cartel thought Nairobi County Government will be disbanded and they will have a stake in the Commission, the disbandment never came, they now look stupid.

4. Kahiga, Makodongo & other corrupt senior county staff were hoping that it will be confirmed that Sonko can’t hire and fire, they now stand fired and Sonko is hiring everyday.

5. Some haters kept shouting Sonko is bared from executing his duties as Governor, AG Kihara confirmed that Sonko was only bared from his City Hall office and he can even transfer county functions.

6. Some useless people led by Patrick Nderitu and Mike Maina who Sonko stopped from grabbing a Church in Buruburu and a county fire station land respectively were swearing in streets of Nairobi that Sonko will be locked up, Sonko is still free to fix Nairobi and end cartels.

7. It’s now double trouble for cartels of Nairobi City as President Uhuru has unleashed Major Gen. Badi to support Governor Sonko in making them history.