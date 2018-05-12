STUPIDITY: Why Did KRA Destroy Contraband Sugar Instead of Donating to Solai Dam Victims? NKT

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

I jog to bed extremely devastated with news that govt DESTROYED 400 tonnes of “contraband” SUGAR at the port of Mombasa worth 38 Million. Why not take this sugar and donate to Kenyans battling the fierce pangs of poverty?

Why not confiscate the sugar, sell it cheaply say at 30 Million and use the money to empower Kenyans being swept by floods or donate the money to the homes for motherless babies?

Curiously, EU is DONATING food worth 180 Million to Kenyan flood victims. Where is conscience, where is reason, where is commonsense? Are we this self-actualized as a nation that we now burn 400 TONNES of sugar or its the indifference of thieving ruling elite that make them see things from a distorted lens…do this people know how many Kenyans drink sugarless tea daily or tea with sugar beeping inside?

Somebody please stop this stupidity, we hear others were Chicken sellers BUT they have clearly forgotten their roots. PUGA !