Why Ruto stand no chance with Mariga in Kibra, should educate him first

By Onyango Ochieng via fb

The best gift RUTO can give Mariga is a copy of the CDF Act and give him plenty plentiful of time to properly read it!Digest it! And adequately acquint himself with the dream he is coveting like Herod’s consort who wanted the head of John the Baptist.

Mariga desirously needs to talk from a point of knowledge and advance informed ideas, because evidently he speaks like someone vying for the position of a PRIME MINISTER or Minister for Finance of the REPUBLIC.

Those promises he is making are illitrate, ignorant and utterly misinformed . They are beyond the legal and financial scope of CDF. How many houses will he need in Kibra, what’s the population and how many houses can he build? His teachers conned him. They were magicians who didn’t believe in the beuty of logic.

Mariga has promised to employ people in the military – meaning he now wants to be the Chief of Defense Forces. He wants to be Mwathethe. That is not achieved through an election!

Mariga also want to take youths to the Police–meaning he wants to be the IGP Mutyambai. That is also not achieved at the ballot!

Mariga also want to give boys 100,000 each, that can only be given by Govt through the ministry of Munya…. Meaning he wants to be PETER MUNYA. To achieve that he must sneak thru the p*** of a Meru lady and hide there for 9 months then be born a fresh and wait untill he is 18 years and contest. That’s 2037!

Curiously, he also want to forgive Kibra debtors their loans… That’s the work of CRB. He now wants to be the Director of CRB.

He also want to forgive people their SINS….

Ignorance is a personal choice I guess!

Ruto is trading a contraband. This is the proverbial pig being sold in Saudi.

But I wish they changed their minds and became sugar dadies instead because they have 1. The sugar and 2. So much sugar to share 3. We don’t know where they got that sugar. If you are a resident of Kibra, please take that sugar from these masked sugar daddies.