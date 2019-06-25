Why Ruto, Ichungwa should not complain of death threats,lest we forget

By Milton Were

Kenya is like a movie

In the past years the system has carried a lot of political assassinations until it reached a point a victim cried foul that a powerful person in government wanted him dead but our so called members of parliament defended their bosses until Kenyans forgot about it but the bottom line remained that someone had lost a dad, bread winner, wife and dad.

On the eve of 2017 general elections a senior IEBC official was assassinated by the same government which later launched investigations to find who has killed Siaya born IT expert Christopher Chege Msando, that we have never heard to date.

After those deaths and more not mentioning the untimely death of interior cabinet secretary Joseph ole Nkaissery.

In his word Philip Lucky Dube said that most people would yell about difficult situations until that day they will experience it at a personal level.

Me thinks politicians should treat every situation with much sincerity and promote was is good and not evil in any situation.

For example in when Jacob juma was assassinated, the kikuyu mp and his colleagues including the bosses in a way really cheered the death of the gold business mogul who they perceived to be interfering with the success of their master.

Kenyans are tired of rhetoric from politicians and wan the best at their doorstep.

“Msitubebe mafala nyinyi wanasiasa ”

We know that 98% of you are there to “eat” at the expense of taxpayers.

When a bill that bribgs money to all of you is brought e.g addition of money/salaries and provision of house allowance the whole team said yes including the independent MPs but when its that which concerns Wanjiku they always sing to the tunes of their masters…#bananarepublic

The likes of Ichungwa have in mind that kenyans have forgotten he was among those mps who supported increment of tax on fuel products and decided to stand with the system.

They are the same pastors with different suites.

Here is a song depicting the current situation by lucky dube

So far so good we still living today

But we don’t know what tomorrow brings

In this crazy world

People dying like flies every day

You read about it in the news

But you don’t believe it

You’ll only know about it

When the man in the long black coat

Knocks on your door

‘Cause you’re his next victim

As you are living in this

Living in, living in this crazy world

Living in, living in this crazy world

Living in, living in this crazy world

Living in, living in this crazy world

Leaders starting wars every time they want

Some for their rights,

Some for fun and their own glory letting people die for the wrong that they do

Oh it’s painful come on now little boy

Say your prayers before you sleep

Little boy went down on his knees

And he said

Living in, living in this crazy world

Living in, living in this crazy world

Living in, living in this crazy world

Living in, living in this crazy world