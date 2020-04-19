Why Ruto allies are angry and restless, they can’t believe he is powerless

By Gordon Opiyo

Illusion of Power is a term that was first defined by Psychologist Ellen Langer..

I fully understand why Rutolets are seething in anger about the Standard Headline today.

The greatest benefit of high office is the illusion of power. Guys will fall over you trying to win your favor.

The benefits that come with that are immense.

Having tasted the same, I can fully understand the bitterness of Rutolets.

Between 2004 and 2007 I was extremely close to a Kibaki Era Minister. These are some of the benefits of working in the newsroom. Several times I was allowed to use his official car. Several times, a certain CEO of a telecommunications company found me in his office, and I was introduced to him as a friend… So the CEO became my friend, simply because he knew I was close to the Minister. And being someone who doesn’t lala kwa masikiio, I got some business in the company and got two FH Lorries. Then quit my job.

Profit from one trip from Waru in Narok was more than my entire salary for a month.

I moved from Eastlands and settled in Kitusuru… Where we were woken up by birds, not Matatus. Though the 2007 – 2008 clashes destroyed the business, nilikulako life huko Kitusuru……. I fully reaped from something called “illusion of Power”

Now, if just being seen around a Minister can make one move from Jogoo Road direction to Kitusuru…. What about being a “powerful” DP?

I’m sure between 2013 and 2017 Ruto milked that Power kabisa.

Then all of a sudden, the guy from Bondo appears and muddies the water.

Hakuna kitu ina Uma kama kuona Billionaires like Shabal defecting from your side and going to the old man. Hiyo kitu ina Uma mpaka kwa mfupa.

And to rub it in, Standard is reporting live that transfer of illusion from Sugoi to Bondo….

In Alego we “lit to okchwer”