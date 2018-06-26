Why Raila’s ODM Party Was Kicked Out Orange House, Forced To Relocate To New Offices

EXPIRY OF LEASE OF ODM NATIONAL SECRETARIAT PREMISES

We wish to confirm that the tenancy of our National Secretariat at the current premises known as ORANGE HOUSE will come to its end on December 31, 2018 and by mutual consent between the Landlord and tenant, we have agreed not to renew it.

This is due the intention of the landlord to construct a multi- storey office block on the property in line with the current trends of land use in the neighborhood. The National Secretariat will thus relocate to a new address at end of the year and our members, supporters and the general public will be notified accordingly.

We take exception to THE STAR newspaper for insisting on twisting this reality even after, in the spirit of transparency, we gave them the correct information. Contrary to what the newspaper is insinuating, this understanding was reached at on May 28, 2018 and is in writing. Whichever interests the newspaper is serving should be concerned at the credibility gap developing around its reportage and analyses.

Dated this June 26, 2018.

Oduor Ong’wen

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ODM