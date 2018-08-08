Why Raila Secretariat Moved With Speed To ‘Betray’ Silas Jakakimba In The Zimbabwe Election Brief

By Sospeter

Raila has multiple centers of operation with each of them not even knowing who does what… some are formal, others are informal… some of his agents are even CSs & PSs who tricked their way into government, and continue to report to him. We can’t even know whether Raila is behind Ong’wen’s statement or even whether it’s Raila sanctioned or not.

And while it’s de facto evident that Jakakimba has unlimited access to Jakom, and privy to Jakom’s power execution mannerisms and given a widely known fact of Jakakimba’s closeness to Baba, it’s easier to believe Jakakimba‘s version than it is to believe the Orange House version. However, Jakakimba should seek the rationale behind Orange’s response which is guided by PR and risk management. This was, however, a very risky move, yet Ong’wen would have the power to advise baba against throwing Jakakimba under the bus.

We however must understand where Oduor is coming from, somebody in ODM or Raila secretariat had to come out strongly to dissociate baba from ZANU PF propaganda, throwing Jakakimba under the bus was the most practical and feasible, in fact Silas must not fight Oduor, otherwise he will fail the loyalty test, he must accept to be the ladder baba was to use to jump out of this ZANU PF propaganda. Oduor too was a mere vehicle to get the message out. The two Raila surrogates should spare us unnecessary sinema and stop the war of words. This is typical power play.