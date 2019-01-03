Why Raila must reject parliamentary system, it’s shortcut to Ruto Presidency

*Politically speaking!

Raila and company will be committing political suicide if they bring up a parliamentary system! If I were Raila’s political adviser, I would have told him to remain with the Presidential system!

In the event of the parliamentary system, William Ruto will win the presidency because of the following factors:

*(1)* Majority of the MPs in the August House are from the *Rift Valley Region*. So he will just need a top up from North Eastern, Western, Eastern, Coast and a number from Central Kenya!

*(2)* It is no secret that *75%* of the elected MPs every election year are always new members who are always *broke* due to a number of reasons which everybody knows! With the nature of William Ruto’s ‘moneyed’ character, he will buy all of them in just one sitting especially those from Western and Ukambani! He will also promise them goodies when elected President.

The Parliamentary system will collapse Raila’s politics and people close to him. Presidential system may favour Raila to a greater extent especially if he is supported by Uhuru!

There is no single presidential candidate from Luhyialand who can accept the parliamentary system! They are poor! They can’t afford to buy even one single MP!

*Chekai Musa*; BA, DMS, HDW