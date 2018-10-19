Why Raila Is Far Much Better Than DP Ruto

By Oginga Randiki
Time to Redefine For Kenya’s Institutional Architecture, Legislative And Administration Frameworks.
It has been five weeks since Mr. William Ruto who is the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya ruling publicly announced that Mr. Raila Odinga the Opposition Leader has hatched a plot to have him expelled from Jubilee where he is the deputy party leader, but Ruto is still basking in the afterglow.
On his tour of Western region last week, he stopped off at Bungoma county and said the constitutional amendment was the work of idlers. But beneath the honhomie lies unease. Jubilee’s creaky hustlers spent the whole first five years term blaming Raila for all Kenya’s woes. Ruto made Raila and NASA leaders look like the subsidies that make borrowing foreign loans irresistible need that must be phased out.
Now he resists the handshake with its intent on Constitutional amendment for fear of being overrun. He has engaged in an active and highly costly premature 2022 election which he narrowly and shallowly disguise as ‘development activities’. Yet the result for most ordinary Kenyans is not too much change but too little or none at all in priority areas. Kenya is poorer than when Ruto was out of government.
Doctors and University dons earn peanuts. The ruling party is a passive witness to the shortage of food and other basics. It is unable to help bring down the soaring cost of food and other basics. The distorted and fraudulent borrowing of foreign loans has caused unprecedented high taxes that caused the death kernel of the entrepreneurial middle class.
Ruto and his treasury mandarins have destroyed many qualities of foreign debts. One of the prime qualities of foreign debt is allowing the State to invest and citizens to benefit today from tomorrow’s income. But the grand corruption of which Ruto is reported as being perceived by Kenyans as its leading star,has destroyed the economy and tilted the development of Kenya in a woeful direction.
The National treasury for the first time, since the independent day has created a financial system that is deliberately prone to crises and biased against productive investment. It has destroyed national development and reduced economic growth and worsened inequality in our country.
Raila Odinga and ODM really had no option but to support the Finance Bill 2018. He fully understands the fact that economy biased towards debt are more prone to crises because debt imposes a rigid obligation to repay on vulnerable borrowers.
The repay crisis remains, in large part, because of theft, waste and misappropriation of foreign loans. If the attempts to getting rid of theft of foreign loans by state officials are overwhelmingly futile, the path to its eliminating tax crises to repay debts could hardly be more rocky.
It must be clearly understood that leaders like Ruto who in their public life, have never drawn and respected national code of ethics capable of inspiring national actions and infusing them with the highest meaning, like Raila did with 2010 constitution,mostly do not much like constitutional changes that will remove their hands from the national economic gullet that they hold with tight grip and only release when they wish.
Such leaders are themselves an insurmountable obstacle to development and fear any instrument that will instill the spirit of true solidarity in diversity and responsibility and provide a foundation for the new collective disciplines that are taking shape due to the handshake. It is time to redefine Kenya’s institutional architecture, legislative and administrative frameworks.
To the Team ‘Tanga Tanga’ the handshake must be destroyed for it serves as the ideal and the moral backbone for national good governance which they do foster. History teaches us that leaders who depend heavily on public coffers to promote their personal vested interests will be ready to spend some of the looted billions on lobbying to defend status quo.
Whenever, arguments about constitutional amendment arises, the vested interests of the ilk of Ruto which are passed off as national development, will bleat loudly. To Ruto, the widespread poverty, extreme poverty and hunger which, for a leader like Raila are all obstacles to respect for people’s fundamental liberties, for they affect the dignity of human beings and their capacity for self-realization are mere issues to be left for idlers.
Raila understands more clearly that true development is dependent upon respect of law, the quality of justice and the stability and effectiveness of the constitutional framework for investment. He further understands that in order for the 43 Kenyan tribes to mobilize around a national development strategy, they must feel confident that everyone will be able to enjoy the just rewards of their labours.
Again, Raila, has promptly realized that in our country, even with the 2010 constitution, the law, protection of the weak and most vulnerable, and the basis for security of economic exchanges, political representation, political participation and executive power are poorly structured, respected or non-existent.
It is therefore legitimate for the national leadership to devote a growing part of its resources to assist citizens wishing to amend their constitution in order to consolidate their institutions. This is the only vaccine that will end the scandal of an evil whose victims are more numerous in the Rift Valley and for which the medicines are in the Central and Nyanza.
MPs order medical board to cancel doctor’s licence and vet her afresh
Oct. 19, 2018, 12:15 am
By GIDEON KETER @arapgketer
A House committee says Dr Samira Soni is presently not a recognised eye specialist.
The National Assembly Health team wants the Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Board to cancel her practice licence and have her undergo fresh accreditation. In a report tabled on Wednesday, the committee chaired by Sabina Chege (Murang’a) also told the Prof George Magoha-led board probe Soni over claims of medical misconduct “in her previous engagements”.
The report is to be debated. Soni has blamed his woes on competitors. She told the committee she was being victimised by some doctors because of her excellent skills.
Two weeks ago when Magoha appeared before the MPs, he said Soni was cleared to practise after satisfying requirements. However, the bone of contention was the two referees forwarded to the board to certify her for recognition.
Soni graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in medicine in 1987. She had submitted the names of Dr Fayaz Khan and Dr Millicent Kariuki as her referees.
Magoha said Soni worked under Kariuki at Upper Hill Medical Centre from 2004-06 and moved to Lions Blood Centre, Mombasa, between 2006-08. Soni later returned to work under Kariuki from July 2008 to December 2010 and in January-November 2011. She worked at Eagle Eye and Laser Centre before she founded her own facility, Eye and U Opthalmic Limited, in May 2014.
She applied for recognition in February 2009 but was rejected after it was found she had not worked under supervision in a recognised facility.
Soni reapplied in November 2013, this time changing her referees. She submitted the names of Dr Jyotee Trivedy and Dr Margaret Njuguna.
Dr Trivedy certified her for recognition while Njuguna disqualified herself. In May 2014, Dr Soni wrote an appeal letter to the board asking Magoha to consider her reapplication. The board based its decision from the first recommendation by Kariuki and the one by Trivedy.
“The board noted that Dr Soni’s application met the minimum requirements for recognition as a specialist ophthalmologist under the Medical Practitioners and Dentist (Private Practice) Rules 1979 Rule 2,” Magoha told the committee.
“It was noted that Lion’s Eye Sight First Hospital, Mombasa, was not a recognised institution for ophthalmology at the time. In the subsequent appeal, Dr Soni demonstrated she worked with Kariuki, a recognised specialist, for at least six years and under Dr Ilako, a recognised specialist, for at least one year.”