Why Raila commands support in Luyha nation. Mudavadi and Wetangula remain confused, crying to Ruto for a hand

By Kiberenge Jnr via FB

I’m just wondering why ODM which is the only Party that enjoys massive support in Western would want to instigate a coup in ANC to oust Mudavadi! For what benefit? What value does such a coup in ANC add to ODM? Zero. And if there was such a plan, who would be so stupid in ODM to entrust such with a natural loose toungue like Savula? ODM is endowed with top cream strategists.

I really don’t know what Savula intends to achieve with such propaganda. But I think it’s just that there is internal disgruntling within the Party which is waiting to explode. Blaming it on ODM is a tactic of seeking compassion for their internal problems and failures. ODM has no such time

I’m just laughing and wondering what interest can Raila have in a none entity like Fordk, a fringe brief case out fit where cousins are fighting cousins over leadership. Surely why do people resort to blaming Raila for their weaknesses?

Is it Raila who incited Wetangula to descend on Fordk headquarters with goons to violently oust former Party Leader Musikari Kombo in 2009?

Is it Raila who incited Mudavadi to form UDF when he left ODM instead of joining Fordk to unite the Luhya?

Is it Raila who incited Musalia to support Moi in 1997 instead of supporting a fellow Luhya Michael Kijana Wamalwa who contested the Presidency that year?

Is it Raila who incited Musalia to form ANC instead of joining Fordk when he was ousted from UDF?

Is it Raila who has been inciting them not to fold their small parties and form one party to unite the Luhya?

One thing they should know is that Raila does not come to western with bags of money to bribe luhyas to vote him. Luhyas support him out of their own volition because he propagates ideas which inspire the community, something they cannot do.

They must stop blaming Raila for their weaknesses.