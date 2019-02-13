Why ‘Police’ Killed Dandora activist Caroline, fake abortion story

By Allanoh Captain

“Some friends of mine also believe this lady died ‘of abortion’. Wake up buddies. This is Kenya.

Lemme tell you why Caro was killed and why police are the main suspects;

Some time last year, some two thugs waylaid a motorbike rider, raped the pillion passenger and made way with his motorbike. Police acted quickly and managed to trace the thugs to Dandora.

One was shot dead, and the other fled. The fleeing thug was running on the roof. One roof caved in and he fell inside. Police stormed into the house where this thug had fallen and they found 3 more people.

These three people had already apprehended the suspect and were handing him over to the police. But police officers insisted they follow them too.

The three guys pleaded for their lives. Two were high school students and another was a university student. All were innocent.

Police asked them to kneel down, and shot all of them dead.

There was a boy perched up on a tree, watching the whole scene. Police spotted him, ordered him to come down, and shot him dead too.

The media, as usual, reported that ‘6 hardcore criminals had been shot dead in Dandora after engaging officers on patrol in a shooting battle’.

Now it is Caroline’s organization that brought the other side of the story, took witness accounts and has been actively pursuing justice for the four boys unjustly executed. She had all the details.

The government on the other hand has done absolutely nothing to bring those cops to book. IPOA is a dead institution gobbling and guzzling taxpayers money. In short, those people will never find justice, and the killings for fun will just continue.

No one talks about them seriously because it is poor people who die.

So if you are buying this police story, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Caroline’s organization does not defend the thugs. She seeks justice for those innocent human beings killed by police.

It is a different story in D and other ghettos. Police patrol these estates looking for someone, anyone, to kill.

You should at least ask why police shoot dead these suspects instead of following the rule of law.”