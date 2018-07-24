Why ODM should pick Hon. Dalmas Otieno for Migori Senatorial seat:

First of all, direct ticket or selection is not ideal for democracy, the party should at worst contract a credible polling company to gauge the popularity of the candidates who have applied.

Why Hon Dalmas Otieno?

1. To step in and build bridge of peace and reconciliation in Migori county (Handshake) between Governor Obado and his former opponet Hon Ochilo Ayacko. The former Minister and special envoy to South Sudan stands tall as one of the respected county leaders to lead the Migori protagonists to a truce.

2. To give Migori residents a strong voice in the Senate; the late senator Oluoch struggled for visibility and with his failing health was almost absent. Hon Dalmas is experienced and will be sitting with his peers the likes of Senator Amos Wako, Yusuf Haji, Eprahim Maina Prof Sam Ongeri, Betty Mugo among other wise leaders.

3. To strengthen ODM at the Senate with his political experience and intellectual brilliance; Hon Dalmas is a brilliant mzee with super experience. He is one leader who can easily talk to both H E Raila Odinga and President Uhuru at par.

4. His international exposure high-level network, and political acumen will be of great benefit to Migori county and our great country.

5. The era of handshake is here and that since both Dalmas and Ochilo once run as independents is testamony that baba is ready to work with both of them for a better Nyanza. He will obviously strengthen Jakom’s team for 2022.