Why music star “Akothee” is set for Migori Governor race 2022

By Dorcas Sarkozy

Esther “Akothee” Akoth for Governor of Migori 2022

Why?

– Because She has a thick skin and can go mano-a-mano with all her detractors – including those in the 4th and 5th Estates,

– Because She is a self-motivated and driven self-starter

– Because She is self-made – thus doesn’t “need to steal any more money”,

– Because She is “real” (or is it “reel”?),

– Because She is a good mother who feeds and clothes and shelters and loves her Children,

– Because She is a “job creator”,

– Because She is better-looking than Cyprian Awiti,

– Because She is in better shape than the current corps of governors – male and female – except Gov 001 (sorry bae:-)

– Because She can dance and “dab” better than some pretend-dancers and “dabbers” of yore,

– Because She doesn’t give a rat’s ass what any of you think,

– Because Kenyans elected two crimes-against-humanity suspects as their president and deputy president,

– Because Kirinyagans elected one of the prime suspects in the NYS I heist as their governor,

– Because Nairobians elected a clueless ex-con as their governor,

– Because the current Governor of Migori Okoth Obado was implicated in the murder of one Sharon Otieno,

– Because the likes of Moses Kuria and Ferdinand Waititu hold elected office,

– Because none of the current corps of leaders in Kenya have the higher moral ground – absolutely none!

Potential Slogans:

“If You Can “Erect” Uhuru, Ruto, Obado, Sonko, Waiguru na Halikadhalika Into Office, Why Not Me – Madame Boss Akothee?”

“Why Settle for an “O”(koth) if You Can Have an (A)koth?”