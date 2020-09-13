Why Musalia Mudavadi is not WEAKER than DP Ruto, he has dominated HUSTLER since 1992

By Mark Ombima via Whatsapp

When Ruto started some youth activism in 1992, Musalia was a cabinet minister.

When Ruto joined parliament for the first time in 1997, Musalia had been in parliament and cabinet for ten years!

When Ruto was made Asst. Minister in Moi’s government, Musalia was a full minister.

When Ruto supported Uhuru in 2002, Musalia was Uhuru’s runningmate.

When Ruto went for ODM nomination with Musalia and Raila in ODM in 2007, Musalia was second to Raila and became Raila’s runningmate. Meaning in the only presidential contest Ruto was with Musalia, Musalia beat him.

When Ruto became runningmate to Uhuru in 2013, Musalia was on the ballot as a presidential candidate. Musalia has been a candidate before. Ruto has never been on the ballot.

Niendelee?

When Raila formed government with Kibaki, Ruto was cabinet minister but Musalia was a Deputy Prime Minister alongside Uhuru Kenyatta.

At no point has Ruto ever been Musalia’s senior.

It is not therefore right to insinuate that Musalia is weaker than Ruto in the coming presidential race. Kakamega county alone is enough to combine Turkana, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Marakwet counties in terms of votes.

Ruto has no political clout he is not a party leader,he controls no one in the national assembly, he is walking in the shadows of his boss

I want to tell you, for the first time all Luhyas will vote for Musalia.

Mtakuja kusema niliwambia.

Ruto’s current support is as a result of his proximity to power, and the opportunistic tendencies that all would be influence peddlers and busy bodies, seek to drink from.

It is as wishful as it is wistful.

At the slightest sign of loss, it will evaporate like the Limuru mist.

The dreams of all potential beneficiaries of Ruto’s imaginary rise to power are tied together by hope…..and fear….even vengeance.

But give it to him. He ensured NO OTHER politician who could compete him was in Cabinet…..or in government.

That’s all he has….or had.

Musalia has stayed out of Government for over 8 years, and has his ideological base as well as political clout intact!!!

He doesn’t have any scandal to his name. Won’t inherit any Jubilee baggage and neither is he encumbered by the weight of incumbency.

But, you can’t compare Musalia to Ruto……and when the duel does start, then the reality will show.

Only unknown is Raila Amolo Odinga!!!!