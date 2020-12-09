Why Mudavadi should pick a hawker to be ANC spokesperson immediately

By Onyango Ochieng Jr. via fb

ANC giant Musalia Mudavadi should hastily pick this lady, dust her up, brush her accent a little bit, then immediately appoint her as ANC party spokesperson. That should not take more than 21calendar days. Forget any insipid theory that she lacks the papers; people learn on the job. Musalia himself is living proof. He studied land demarcation, but he is doing tremendously well in politics and business. This lady here will bring all the necessary attention to the party. The cardinal point is that ENERGY follows ATTENTION. She will turn the sleepy ANC into a beehive, into a weaverbird infested tree, into Noah Ark that all animals are migrating to. Jealous ladies will troop in to study this curvaceous hips, men will come to try to win her heart, others will storm the party to learn her hourglass figure secret. It will be numbered galore. Politics being about perception, all we shall see there are NUMBERS. In the alleys of politics, the end justifies the means. How you get the crowds, doesn’t matter. That’s why the most booming business in town is rent-a-crowd.

Do you get my point?