Why Mt Kenya mafia are against DP Ruto; he is extremely selfish, egocentric, doesn’t believe in inclusivity or human rights

By Kiberenge Jnr

When Raila pushed for the scrapping of section 2A in the early 90s to pave way for multipartism, he was dismissed by the Rutos of that time as being selfish and persuing personal agenda. Today the same Rutos are enjoying the freedom of hopping from one party to another, from KANU to UDP to URP to TNA which was renamed as Jubilee Party.- the fruits of the blood of multiparty crusaders.

When Raila pushed for a new constitutional dispensation in the late 90s, the Rutos of that time accused him of being selfish and hungry for power. The same Rutos are now enjoying the fruits of the new constitution including an Office of Deputy Presidency that has security of tenure, devolution and fundamental human rights. Again, the fruits of the blood of fearless new constitution crusaders.

Today Raila is pushing for constitutional reform to ensure total inclusivity and strengthening of devolution. The same Rutos are again at it- accusing Raila of driving a personal agenda. When it is finally realized, the same Rutos will be the first beneficiaries of inclusivity and a strong devolution.

The truth is that the fellow masquerading as a hustler is an extremely selfish and egocentric person. He feels so much entitled to the Presidency such that any constitutional amendment that is intended to water down the immense powers of the President is a threat to him. He doesn’t believe in inclusivity, strengthening of devolution or human rights. He is a conservative student of Moi who believes in the winner-takes-it-all phenomenon. He believes that power is not power if it is not consolidated and centralised. He stands for nothing and has no vision for this country besides his insatiable appetite to loot, loot and expand his empire. He is a dangerous experiment just like Sani Abacha and Samuel Doe- the two despots who packaged themselves as hustlers before they drove their countries into ruins. Their countries have lived to regret their tenures.

The reform journey is not over until its over. We stand with you Baba. Ignore the shylock and push on.

