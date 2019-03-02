Why Luyha nation is not mourning the sacking of Rashid Echesa

By Jerome Ogola

It is the prerogative of the president to hire and fire, but to suck any minister is surely someone else responsibility

Uhuru owes no one any explanation for his latest reorganization of his government

The crybabies somersaulting and whining are are mere toads engaging in a croaking contest, which doesn’t prevent the bull from drinking the waters of Chepkoilel to it’s fill

It takes a lunatic to oppose this development

A CS is a policymaker. What value did the mental handicap add to the government?

Didnt I read someone a few days ago that the CS was a loner in the cabinet meetings, barely unable to comprehend any discourse in each particular meeting?

What was Uhuru supposed to do? Perform a brain transplant to upgrade his reasoning?

Others say he was a Ruto appointee and so this is part of the wider scheme to isolate him. This could be true, but again I think a Kenyan’s immidiate interest in the government is performance, than anyone’s ambition

Those of us who have taken time to study Kenyas political history know too well that our country’s past is full of graveyards of political betrayals and nothing will stop Ruto from being betrayed

We’ve said this for years. It takes an extremely naive person to imagine the Kikuyu community and Uhuru will support Ruto. Achesa’s sacking could be part of this decision which as I told you, is being communicated in installments

Yesterday, on TV, Murkomen talked of a well orchestrated scheme to derail Ruto’s dream and as much as he sought to exornorate the president from this plot, he went ahead and expounded that the office of the DCIO has been incorporated in this plot

Who is this person, strong enough to manipulate such high offices if not Uhuru?

It is always advised that those who dine with the devil must use long spoons, to avoid being made part of the meal. Seems Ruto didn’t, and could be eaten any time from now, if he doesn’t sever links and take off

Raila will also be eaten one more time only that he isn’t any scared because he has been to the belly of the “nyang’au” several times and he isn’t just used to it, but he isn’t afraid at all

Great evening my fellow hoof eaters!!